WhatsApp to soon let you schedule messages, photos, and videos
What's the story
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to schedule messages, photos, videos, and documents for later delivery. The feature is currently available to select Android beta testers using version 2.26.40.7 of the app from the Play Store. Even if your phone is offline, scheduled messages will be sent at the designated time.
Enhanced functionality
Works for both individual and group chats
The message scheduling feature isn't just limited to individual chats; it also works for group conversations.
This means you can schedule messages for multiple people at once, even when your phone is offline.
The capability is expected to be expanded to more users in the coming weeks, making it a widely accessible tool on the platform.
User guide
How to schedule messages on WhatsApp
Using this new feature is simple. You just have to tap and press the send button, select your preferred time from a bottom sheet, and hit send.
The message will then be scheduled for delivery at that specific date and time.
This could come in handy for sending greetings, meeting invites, or event links without having to remember them later.
Feature addition
Scheduled messages tab coming soon
Along with message scheduling, WhatsApp is also planning to add a dedicated "Scheduled messages" tab inside chats.
This will let you manage or delete your scheduled messages easily.
The feature will also be available in the gallery picker for photos and videos through a tap-and-hold behavior on the send button.