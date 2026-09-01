WhatsApp tests Android linked devices warning for unofficial web clients
Technology
WhatsApp is testing a new warning for Android users who log in with third-party web apps.
If you connect your account using an unofficial client, you'll see a message on the Linked Devices screen suggesting you switch to the official WhatsApp Web for better security.
WhatsApp warning: unauthorized web risks data
The warning highlights that using unauthorized web platforms can put your data and files at risk of being accessed by third-party software.
While you can ignore the alert, sticking with the official web version means you get extra protection like end-to-end encryption and features like encrypted calls.