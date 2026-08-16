WhatsApp may soon let you customize emoji reaction sets
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow users to customize their emoji reaction sets. The development was recently spotted in the latest beta version of the app for iOS, according to WABetaInfo. The feature could be available exclusively for WhatsApp Plus subscribers, giving them more control over their messaging experience.
Feature details
'Default reactions' setting spotted in latest TestFlight build
The latest TestFlight build of WhatsApp for iOS has a "Default reactions" setting, WABetaInfo reported.
This would allow users to change which emojis appear in the app's reaction tray.
At present, when you long-press on a message, an emoji reaction tray pops up with six default reactions: thumbs up, heart, laughing face, shocked face, crying face, and folded hands.
User control
Feature likely to roll out in future updates
The new feature would let users replace any of these six default reactions with an emoji of their choice.
This would give users more control over their reaction tray directly from the app settings.
The feature is not yet available even to beta testers, but similar references were found in the WhatsApp beta for Android, hinting at a possible wider release in future updates.