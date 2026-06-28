WhatsApp to let you have private conversations with Meta AI
What's the story
WhatsApp is testing a new feature called Side Chat, which allows users to have private conversations with Meta AI. The feature is currently available to a small number of users on Android and iOS devices. With Side Chat, you can open a separate panel where Meta AI understands the context of your conversation while keeping everything secure through Private Processing. This makes it easier for users to ask for private help exactly when they need it.
Feature details
Difference between Side Chat and Incognito Chat
Side Chat combines the best of both worlds, offering a private space for users to interact with Meta AI while still keeping the context of their main conversation. This is different from Incognito Chat, where messages disappear as soon as you close the conversation. The new feature also comes with AI-powered tools that summarize recent messages in a chat and assist in composing new ones.
Information retrieval
Web search for accurate information without compromising privacy
Along with its other features, Side Chat also supports Web Search. This capability lets Meta AI look up accurate information without linking the query to your account. Although Web Search is enabled by default, users can disable it anytime from the app settings. This way, you can get reliable answers without compromising your privacy or security on WhatsApp.
Security protocols
How does private processing work?
Side Chat works through Private Processing, the same security architecture used by Incognito Chat, Writing Help, and chat summaries. Even though Meta AI can understand your conversation context, this access doesn't compromise your privacy. The feature processes requests in a secure environment where neither Meta nor WhatsApp can read your messages. After handling the request via Private Processing, no part of that interaction is stored anywhere.
Feature rollout
Availability of the Side Chat feature
Currently, Side Chat is available to a small number of users on Android and iOS devices. WhatsApp has not shared an official timeline for its stable release. The feature may only be available for select accounts in certain regions, leaving some uncertainty about the criteria for access at this stage.