Side Chat is not yet widely available

WhatsApp to let you have private conversations with Meta AI

By Akash Pandey 02:54 pm Jun 28, 202602:54 pm

What's the story

WhatsApp is testing a new feature called Side Chat, which allows users to have private conversations with Meta AI. The feature is currently available to a small number of users on Android and iOS devices. With Side Chat, you can open a separate panel where Meta AI understands the context of your conversation while keeping everything secure through Private Processing. This makes it easier for users to ask for private help exactly when they need it.