WhatsApp tests spoiler messages

To use the spoiler message feature, you have to type or paste a message into the text bar and select it by long-pressing. After selection, options like Translate, Cut, Copy, and Select all will appear along with three dots. Tapping on these dots will open a vertical list of options including Share, Undo, Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, Monospace, Spoiler, and Manage App. By selecting Spoiler from this list before sending the message users can send their messages behind a blurred layer.

Message reveal

Messages appear blurry for the recipient

When a message sent with the spoiler feature reaches its recipient, it appears as blurry text. The recipient can reveal the text by tapping on it. This is particularly useful for people who want to share a message without revealing its contents right away. After successful testing, it could be rolled out to all users in the near future. WABetaInfo also hints that this feature could be extended to photo and video content as well.