WhatsApp tests spoiler messages
What's the story
WhatsApp is testing a new feature called "spoiler messages," as per a report by WABetaInfo. The feature, which is currently in the testing phase, aims to provide an extra layer of privacy for users. It would allow them to send messages behind a blurred layer, making it harder for unintended recipients to see the content at first glance. This could be particularly useful for sharing sensitive information like OTPs or phone numbers.
User guide
How to send spoiler messages on WhatsApp
To use the spoiler message feature, you have to type or paste a message into the text bar and select it by long-pressing. After selection, options like Translate, Cut, Copy, and Select all will appear along with three dots. Tapping on these dots will open a vertical list of options including Share, Undo, Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, Monospace, Spoiler, and Manage App. By selecting Spoiler from this list before sending the message users can send their messages behind a blurred layer.
Message reveal
Messages appear blurry for the recipient
When a message sent with the spoiler feature reaches its recipient, it appears as blurry text. The recipient can reveal the text by tapping on it. This is particularly useful for people who want to share a message without revealing its contents right away. After successful testing, it could be rolled out to all users in the near future. WABetaInfo also hints that this feature could be extended to photo and video content as well.