WhatsApp tests 'View-Once' on iOS TestFlight with 24-hour auto-delete
Technology
WhatsApp is testing a new "View-Once" feature for iOS beta users, letting messages vanish after they're read.
If the message isn't opened within 24 hours, it deletes itself automatically.
This update, already tried out on Android, is now rolling out to some iPhone users through TestFlight, with a limited number of App Store users also seeing the option.
WhatsApp offers 5-minute 1-hour 12-hour timers
With "View-Once," you can pick how long your message sticks around after it's read, choose from five minutes, one hour, or 12 hours.
The timer starts when the recipient opens the message; both sender and receiver copies disappear based on this setting.
WhatsApp says more beta testers will get access soon as part of its ongoing push for better privacy and security.