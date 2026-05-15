WhatsApp tests 'View-Once' on iOS TestFlight with 24-hour auto-delete

WhatsApp offers 5-minute 1-hour 12-hour timers

With "View-Once," you can pick how long your message sticks around after it's read, choose from five minutes, one hour, or 12 hours.

The timer starts when the recipient opens the message; both sender and receiver copies disappear based on this setting.

WhatsApp says more beta testers will get access soon as part of its ongoing push for better privacy and security.