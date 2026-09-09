WhatsApp to build programmable payments in India using user context
WhatsApp is looking to move beyond enabling payments on its platform and build a more "programmable" payments experience in India, aiming to make payments flow reliable and repetitive by using the history, intent and context it already has around users and their communities.
Shweta Bajpai of Meta shared that WhatsApp is already the seventh-biggest player in India's UPI scene, and this upgrade could take things up a notch.
WhatsApp offers bill splitting, recurring payments
By using things like the history, friends and community, intent and the context, WhatsApp already offers features like bill splitting, utility payments, and recurring payments in a way that feels more seamless and relevant.
Bajpai called this the "next extension" of their payment journey, so you might soon find paying friends or handling bills gets even smoother right inside the app.