WhatsApp to let you manage chat history with Meta AI

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for Android , version 2.26.9.4, through the Google Play Beta Program. The latest release introduces a feature that lets users organize their chat history with Meta AI. Currently, the feature is being made available to select beta testers and will be expanded to more users in the coming days.

Feature overview A dedicated Meta AI tab is in the works The latest update also includes a dedicated Meta AI tab, which is still under development. The tab will serve as a one-stop shop for all AI-powered features offered by Meta. It will include quick image generation, calling with Meta AI, and individual conversations with the chatbot. This move is aimed at simplifying user interaction with these features by bringing them into a single hub.

User control Organize your chat history with Meta AI The latest update also brings a feature that lets users manage their chat history with Meta AI. When you send a new prompt to the chatbot, it starts a new conversation. The information shared in this new conversation is used by Meta AI to understand context and respond to future commands. The update introduces separate threads for each conversation, allowing for better organization and management of chat history with Meta AI.

Advertisement

Thread management Separate threads for each conversation The latest update allows WhatsApp users to manage information shared in specific conversations with Meta AI. Each conversation is treated as a separate thread, preventing automatic transfer of information from one chat to another. However, memory remains shared across all AI threads unless disabled by the user from the contact info screen. This new approach keeps user interactions with Meta AI organized and simplifies management of different topics independently.

Advertisement