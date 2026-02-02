WhatsApp will soon offer you subscription plans for a price
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new optional subscription plan that will give users access to exclusive premium features. The move is part of the company's efforts to enhance user experience and provide more value beyond standard app functionalities. The subscription plan includes features referred to as "WhatsApp Exclusive Features" and will be available through a waitlist system, for those interested in trying them out before they are widely released.
Feature details
Initial set of features and potential changes
The premium subscription plan will offer a range of new features, including exclusive stickers, app themes, the ability to pin more than three chats, app icon customization options, and a dedicated set of new chat ringtones. This is just the initial offering and more features could be added in the future based on user feedback. However, it's important to note that while this subscription plan is in development some features and details may change before its official launch.
User choice
Optional subscription plan
The premium subscription plan will be optional, meaning users won't have to subscribe unless they want an enhanced experience according to their preferences. This way, WhatsApp is giving its users the freedom to choose whether or not they want to pay for additional features. The company has also been working on other features such as channel status updates and paid partnerships for channel updates.
Enhancements
Enhancements to chat search and channel updates
WhatsApp has improved its chat search feature with the latest update, allowing users to view their recent searches directly in the Chats tab. This way, you can easily go back to conversations without having to repeat searches. The company is also giving channel admins more control over their content with a new feature that lets them mark updates as paid partnerships for transparency between creators and their audience.