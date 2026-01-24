WhatsApp may soon let new group members view past chats

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would let existing group members share their chat history with newcomers. The capability was recently spotted in an iOS update via the TestFlight beta program, according to WABetaInfo. Though it was previously teased for Android , Meta seems to be expanding its reach with this planned iOS rollout.

User experience New feature aims to provide context for group chats The new feature is designed to give newcomers a sense of the group's purpose and context behind past conversations. Unlike Telegram, which allows users to view previous messages in a group, WhatsApp only lets users read messages posted after they join a group. This update would change that by allowing new members access to up to 100 recent messages from the last 14 days.

Enhanced functionality Differentiation and notification features for shared messages The messages shared through this feature would be highlighted in a different color, making them instantly recognizable from new ones. WhatsApp will also notify older members that chat histories have been sent to newcomers. A note with the name of the user who shared these messages will also be added to the group chat.

Advertisement

User control Feature activation and user control The feature will be visible when adding a new member to the group. After tapping on 'Add member,' a new option to share recent messages will appear at the bottom of the screen. Users can either share up to 100 messages or choose a smaller subset. However, this feature is disabled by default and WhatsApp doesn't automatically send chat history to newcomers in groups.

Advertisement