WhatsApp will soon let you create custom status lists

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow users to create custom status lists for their close friends. The feature, dubbed "Status lists," is currently under development and not yet available for beta testing. Once available, it will make sharing status updates with specific contacts much easier without having to change privacy settings every time.

Convenience Similar to Instagram's close friends feature The upcoming "Status lists" feature will let users create multiple lists for easier status sharing. For instance, one of these lists could be for close friends. This is similar to the functionality on Instagram that lets you share content with select followers only. With this new facility, WhatsApp users will be able to easily choose who can view their exclusive status updates.

Cross-platform development Feature in development for both Android and iOS The "Status lists" feature is being developed for both the Android and iOS versions of the app. WhatsApp is still working out how this system will work in practice, including how users will create, manage, and update their close friends list for status sharing. Once testing is complete, the feature will be rolled out to select beta testers.

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Enhanced privacy Current privacy options for status updates The current privacy options for status updates on WhatsApp include My contacts, My contacts except, and Only share with. These options give users more control over who can see their status updates. However, there may be cases where a user wants to share a status update with a completely different audience than usual. In such cases, they would have to temporarily change either the "My contacts except" or "Only share with" setting.

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