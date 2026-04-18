WhatsApp will soon let you create custom status lists
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow users to create custom status lists for their close friends. The feature, dubbed "Status lists," is currently under development and not yet available for beta testing. Once available, it will make sharing status updates with specific contacts much easier without having to change privacy settings every time.
Convenience
Similar to Instagram's close friends feature
The upcoming "Status lists" feature will let users create multiple lists for easier status sharing. For instance, one of these lists could be for close friends. This is similar to the functionality on Instagram that lets you share content with select followers only. With this new facility, WhatsApp users will be able to easily choose who can view their exclusive status updates.
Cross-platform development
Feature in development for both Android and iOS
The "Status lists" feature is being developed for both the Android and iOS versions of the app. WhatsApp is still working out how this system will work in practice, including how users will create, manage, and update their close friends list for status sharing. Once testing is complete, the feature will be rolled out to select beta testers.
Enhanced privacy
Current privacy options for status updates
The current privacy options for status updates on WhatsApp include My contacts, My contacts except, and Only share with. These options give users more control over who can see their status updates. However, there may be cases where a user wants to share a status update with a completely different audience than usual. In such cases, they would have to temporarily change either the "My contacts except" or "Only share with" setting.
User flexibility
Custom audiences for more precise sharing
To tackle this issue, WhatsApp plans to introduce custom audiences in a future update. This feature will let users create multiple personalized lists, like one for colleagues and another for family. They can then easily pick who gets to see their status updates with more precision. The app will also introduce a new default custom list called "Close Friends," making the feature instantly available without any setup.