WhatsApp's voice message player to get Liquid Glass look

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will bring the Liquid Glass design to its voice message player. The update will modernize the interface and improve usability, making it easier for users to navigate and control their voice note experience. The feature is currently in development and not yet available for beta testing.

Design A look at Liquid Glass interface The Liquid Glass interface, which was recently made available to select businesses, features translucent elements and layered depth effects. The design is aimed at making the app more visually appealing and user-friendly. It also improves certain UI elements like headers, tab bars, and action buttons. However, despite its potential benefits, the Liquid Glass interface is not yet widely available as WhatsApp continues to refine it for a seamless user experience.

User experience Redesigned playback bar for seamless experience The existing playback bar, which shows the sender's profile picture on the left side and controls to pause or stop the voice message on the right, doesn't match with the Liquid Glass design language. However, WhatsApp plans to change this in a future update. The company will introduce a redesigned playback bar that matches the Liquid Glass design language and offers more control over playback experience.

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