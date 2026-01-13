This would be an extra access code linked to a user's account

WhatsApp will soon need keys for chatting without sharing numbers

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:26 pm Jan 13, 202601:26 pm

What's the story

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let you start conversations without sharing your phone number. The upcoming update will allow users to search for and connect with others using their usernames. WhatsApp is also working on a "username key" to further enhance privacy. This would be an extra access code linked to a user's account, which would be used as an additional verification step when starting a conversation for the first time.