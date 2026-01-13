WhatsApp will soon need keys for chatting without sharing numbers
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let you start conversations without sharing your phone number. The upcoming update will allow users to search for and connect with others using their usernames. WhatsApp is also working on a "username key" to further enhance privacy. This would be an extra access code linked to a user's account, which would be used as an additional verification step when starting a conversation for the first time.
Functionality
How the username key feature works
The username key feature will show a dedicated screen when someone tries to start a chat with an unconnected username-based account for the first time. This screen will prompt the sender to enter the correct username key before any interaction is allowed. If the key isn't entered or is incorrect, no messaging or calling interactions can take place with that account.
User control
Username key balances visibility and reach
The username key feature will let users share their username publicly, while keeping direct messages for a select few. This way, legitimate contacts can be given the key directly by the account owner, while random users who find the username through search won't be able to message them. This balance reduces spam and unwanted contact without compromising discoverability.
Security
The feature maintains end-to-end encryption
All messages sent after the key is accepted shall continue to be end-to-end encrypted, just like regular WhatsApp chats. No additional information about the key will be shared beyond initial verification step. This design reinforces user control while keeping the chat experience familiar and consistent.