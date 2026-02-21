WhatsApp will soon let you schedule your messages
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users schedule messages in their chats. The capability was recently spotted in the latest beta version of the app for iOS, 26.7.10.72, released via the TestFlight program. However, it is still under development and not yet available for beta testing or public use.
Functionality
Users can schedule messages for a specific date and time
The message scheduling feature, once available, will allow users to type a message and select a specific date and time for it to be sent automatically. This could come in handy for reminders, greetings, or important updates that one doesn't want to forget. After scheduling, WhatsApp will show the scheduled messages in a dedicated section within the chat info screen where users can manage them easily.
User autonomy
Users can delete scheduled messages without notifying recipient
The best part about this feature is that users will have full control over their scheduled messages. They can delete any message before it's sent without any notification/indication on the recipient's device. Currently, WhatsApp for iOS users can schedule messages using the Shortcuts app by creating an automation that sends a message at a specific time. However, this workaround may not be as convenient as an in-built feature like the one being developed by WhatsApp.
Improved interaction
Feature expected to work in both individual, group chats
The introduction of scheduled messages will give users more control over their communication. They won't have to remember when sending important messages at specific times. This feature is expected to work in both individual chats and groups, allowing users to schedule messages for specific contacts or group announcements. Unlike Business Broadcasts which is a paid feature, the new scheduled messages will be available for all users free of charge.