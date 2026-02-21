WhatsApp will soon let you schedule your messages

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users schedule messages in their chats. The capability was recently spotted in the latest beta version of the app for iOS , 26.7.10.72, released via the TestFlight program. However, it is still under development and not yet available for beta testing or public use.

Functionality Users can schedule messages for a specific date and time The message scheduling feature, once available, will allow users to type a message and select a specific date and time for it to be sent automatically. This could come in handy for reminders, greetings, or important updates that one doesn't want to forget. After scheduling, WhatsApp will show the scheduled messages in a dedicated section within the chat info screen where users can manage them easily.

User autonomy Users can delete scheduled messages without notifying recipient The best part about this feature is that users will have full control over their scheduled messages. They can delete any message before it's sent without any notification/indication on the recipient's device. Currently, WhatsApp for iOS users can schedule messages using the Shortcuts app by creating an automation that sends a message at a specific time. However, this workaround may not be as convenient as an in-built feature like the one being developed by WhatsApp.

Advertisement