WhatsApp will soon filter background noise during your calls

WhatsApp is developing a new feature to improve voice and video calls by automatically filtering out background noise. The feature, called 'noise cancellation,' is still under development and not yet available for beta testing. The update comes after the recent launch of voice and video calling on WhatsApp Web, which offers end-to-end encryption for added security.

Feature details How will the noise cancellation work? The noise cancellation feature will use advanced technology to identify and suppress unwanted background sounds, such as traffic or wind. It will work by isolating the user's voice while minimizing the other audio signals in real time. This way, users can ensure their calls are clearer and more focused even in noisy environments.

User control Noise cancellation to be enabled by default In a future update, WhatsApp plans to enable noise cancellation by default on Android. The feature will automatically activate once a call is initiated, ensuring clearer audio from the get-go. A notification will inform users when the feature has been activated automatically. However, users will have the option to disable it anytime within the calling menu, if they want to play music during a call or when ambient sounds are important.

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