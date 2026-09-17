WhatsApp to let iPhone users add up to 3 accounts
What's the story
WhatsApp is working to expand its multi-account feature for iPhone users. The development comes after the platform rolled out support for a second account in June. The update was initially tested in beta before being officially launched. Now, according to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a way to let users switch between up to three accounts without logging out of the app.
User convenience
Users can switch between 3 accounts
The upcoming feature, once launched, will let users add a third account even if they already have two active profiles in the same app.
Each account would come with its own chat history, notifications, privacy settings, backups, and media.
This could be particularly useful for those who use different combinations of work and personal phone numbers.
Development status
Feature still under development
Despite the potential benefits, it's important to note that this feature is still under development and not yet available to beta testers.
This indicates that it may take some time before we see a wider rollout of this update.
As of now, WhatsApp allows iPhone users to add up to two accounts in the same app.