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Home / News / Technology News / WhatsApp to let iPhone users add up to 3 accounts
WhatsApp to let iPhone users add up to 3 accounts
The feature is currently under development

WhatsApp to let iPhone users add up to 3 accounts

By Akash Pandey
Sep 17, 2026
03:25 pm
What's the story

WhatsApp is working to expand its multi-account feature for iPhone users. The development comes after the platform rolled out support for a second account in June. The update was initially tested in beta before being officially launched. Now, according to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a way to let users switch between up to three accounts without logging out of the app.

User convenience

Users can switch between 3 accounts

The upcoming feature, once launched, will let users add a third account even if they already have two active profiles in the same app.

Each account would come with its own chat history, notifications, privacy settings, backups, and media.

This could be particularly useful for those who use different combinations of work and personal phone numbers.

Development status

Feature still under development

Despite the potential benefits, it's important to note that this feature is still under development and not yet available to beta testers.

This indicates that it may take some time before we see a wider rollout of this update.

As of now, WhatsApp allows iPhone users to add up to two accounts in the same app.

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