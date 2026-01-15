'WhisperPair' bug lets hackers connect to popular headphones and earbuds
Technology
Researchers found a major security flaw in Google's Fast Pair tech, called WhisperPair, that affects 17 audio devices from brands like Sony, Nothing, OnePlus, and Google.
The bug lets someone pair with your headphones or earbuds remotely—no physical access needed.
What can go wrong?
Attackers can use any Bluetooth device to connect and mess with your audio gear.
This could mean tracking your location, interrupting music or calls, listening in on conversations, or even recording ambient sounds—all without you realizing it.
How to stay safe
There's no quick switch to turn off Fast Pair. To protect yourself, you'll need to manually update each affected device.
The researchers really stress: these updates are important for keeping your privacy intact.