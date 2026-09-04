White House launches games where players capture migrants, build border

One of the games, Rio Run, has players patrolling the US-Mexico border and capturing immigrants to score points.

The player's character is an older white man in a blue tie, while the captured immigrants appear in orange jumpsuits.

Another game, Build The Wall, asks players to stack bricks and defend against a "zombie border siege."

These games have drawn criticism from rights groups amid Trump's administration's intensified mass arrest and deportation efforts for undocumented migrants.