Mythos 5 and Fable 5 might have been accessed by China

Fears of China accessing Mythos led to export curbs: Report

By Akash Pandey 01:36 pm Jun 15, 202601:36 pm

What's the story

The White House's decision to impose export restrictions on Anthropic's Mythos was partly due to concerns that a group associated with China may have accessed it, according to Semafor. The potential access of Mythos 5 or Fable 5 by the Chinese government could pose a major national security threat. They could even try to reverse-engineer the model through distillation, where a "student" AI is trained on a more advanced model to replicate its behavior.