This is the 1st WHO-approved malaria treatment for infants

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the first-ever malaria treatment specifically designed for infants. The move comes as a major public health milestone, especially in Africa where malaria remains a major cause of death among young children. The drug, called Coartem Baby, can be used to treat infants as small as 2kg and comes in sweet cherry-flavored tablets that can be dissolved into liquids like breast milk.

Health crisis Malaria claimed 610,000 lives globally in 2024 In some African regions, as many as 18% of children under six months are infected with malaria. However, there hasn't been a safe treatment for these youngest patients until now. In 2024 alone, malaria claimed 610,000 lives globally, with three-quarters of the victims being African children under five. The WHO had previously warned that infants suffering from malaria were treated with formulations meant for older kids, which could lead to dosing errors and toxicity.

Treatment breakthrough Coartem Baby contains 2 antimalarial drugs Coartem Baby, which is now prequalified by WHO, contains two antimalarial drugs: artemether and lumefantrine. The drug was developed by multinational pharmaceutical firm Novartis and the Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV). Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's Director-General, said, "For centuries, malaria has stolen children from their parents, and health, wealth and hope from communities. But today, the story is changing."

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Global reach Major public health milestone The WHO's prequalification of Coartem Baby means it meets international standards for quality, safety, and efficacy. This will allow public-sector procurement in many malaria-endemic countries, especially those in sub-Saharan Africa. Dr. Martin Fitchet, CEO of MMV, hailed the WHO ruling as "a major public-health milestone," noting that newborns and young infants with malaria have long been overlooked by existing treatments not designed for them.

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