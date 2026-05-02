WHO approves Coartem Baby for infants under 6 months

Cherry-flavored dissolvable Coartem Baby tablet

Coartem Baby is designed for tiny patients weighing as little as 2kg and comes as a cherry-flavored tablet that dissolves easily in liquids, making it safer and easier to give than older treatments.

Developed by Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture, it's already being used in Ghana and has received WHO prequalification, meaning countries can get it more easily for those who need it most.