WHO approves Coartem Baby for infants under 6 months
Technology
Big news in global health: WHO just approved Coartem Baby, the first malaria medicine made just for infants.
This is a major win for babies under 6 months old, especially in Africa, who face high risks from malaria.
In 2024, malaria caused 610,000 deaths worldwide, with about three quarters of the deaths being among children under 5 in Africa.
Cherry-flavored dissolvable Coartem Baby tablet
Coartem Baby is designed for tiny patients weighing as little as 2kg and comes as a cherry-flavored tablet that dissolves easily in liquids, making it safer and easier to give than older treatments.
Developed by Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture, it's already being used in Ghana and has received WHO prequalification, meaning countries can get it more easily for those who need it most.