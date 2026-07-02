Alex Schultz has been with Meta since 2007

Who is Alex Schultz, Meta's first-ever Chief Data Officer?

By Mudit Dube 11:37 am Jul 02, 202611:37 am

What's the story

Over the past few months, Meta has announced major leadership changes in a bid to strengthen its data-driven decision-making and AI integration. Now, in a fresh move, the tech giant has created a new C-suite role to boost its AI ambitions. The company's Chief Marketing Officer Alex Schultz will now serve as the company's first-ever Chief Data Officer. The decision is aimed at improving global AI analytics management within the organization.