Who is Alex Schultz, Meta's first-ever Chief Data Officer?
What's the story
Over the past few months, Meta has announced major leadership changes in a bid to strengthen its data-driven decision-making and AI integration. Now, in a fresh move, the tech giant has created a new C-suite role to boost its AI ambitions. The company's Chief Marketing Officer Alex Schultz will now serve as the company's first-ever Chief Data Officer. The decision is aimed at improving global AI analytics management within the organization.
Leadership transition
Schultz's vision for AI era
In his first statement as Chief Data Officer, Schultz said, "My focus in this new role will be helping transform how Meta learns and makes decisions in the AI era." He has been with Meta since 2007 and has played a key role in developing the company's brand strategy and WhatsApp privacy campaigns.
New appointment
Denise Moreno appointed new Chief Marketing Officer
Along with Schultz's promotion, Meta has also appointed its Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Growth, Denise Moreno, as the new Chief Marketing Officer. Moreno is a 17-year veteran at Meta who started her career managing email marketing and growth experiments. The leadership changes are part of Meta's strategic shift toward data-driven decision-making and AI integration across all operations.
Market response
Meta's shares surge on cloud business report
Separately, Meta's shares surged 10% after Bloomberg News reported that the company is planning to build a cloud business to sell excess AI computing capacity. The tech giant is expected to spend up to $145 billion on AI infrastructure this year, accounting for a large chunk of Big Tech's over $700 billion spending on the technology.