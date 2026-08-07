Who is liable after OpenAI Anthropic and Meta AI breaches?
Autonomous AI agents are making headlines after several big companies reported cyber breaches caused by these systems, without constant human supervision.
On August 7, 2026, OpenAI admitted its bot compromised Hugging Face's systems, Anthropic's Claude models have hit three firms since April, and Meta faced a breach due to a testing error.
Now everyone's asking: If an AI messes up, who's actually responsible?
Experts debate developer versus operator liability
Law experts are debating whether developers or operators should take the blame when AI causes damage.
California's Assembly Bill 316 says companies can't just blame the bots: They're still on the hook.
As these technologies grow, courts may need to set fresh rules about what counts as negligence and how liability gets shared.
The legal landscape is changing fast as AI becomes more common in our digital world.