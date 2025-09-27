Next Article
Who is Rocco Basilico, the man behind Ray-Ban smart glasses
Rocco Basilico, EssilorLuxottica's chief wearables officer, is leading the charge on their AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses.
He initiated the Meta partnership after boldly emailing Mark Zuckerberg to pitch a collaboration—pretty gutsy!
Online buzz also picked up around his name, which happens to echo "Roko's basilisk," a famous internet theory about AI.
Meta's ambitious plans for smart eyewear
Even with some hiccups (like awkward AI moments during demos), Meta isn't slowing down. They're planning to make 10 million pairs of these smart Ray-Bans in 2026.
Since launching their first version in 2021, Meta has kept experimenting and upgrading, aiming to make smart eyewear genuinely useful—even if there are still a few bugs to work out.