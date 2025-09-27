Next Article
Meta's AI chatbot can no longer roleplay with kids
Technology
Meta just updated its AI chatbot policies after people raised concerns about unsafe interactions with minors.
From now on, the bot is strictly banned from any child sexualization or romantic roleplay with kids.
If topics like grooming come up, the chatbot can only talk about them in a factual, prevention-focused way.
Meta is working on detailed AI safety plans
These changes are Meta's response to growing pressure from US regulators like the Federal Trade Commission.
Contractors now use these new rules to check that chatbot responses meet tough safety standards.
Meta's communications chief Andy Stone said the company is committed to keeping children safe from harmful content, and the company is also working on detailed AI safety plans as requested by Senator Josh Hawley.