This scientist leading future Mars missions once cleaned space toilets
What's the story
Claire Parfitt, a British scientist with the European Space Agency (ESA), is leading teams for future Mars missions. Her extraordinary journey began at the age of 14 when she got her first taste of space exploration by cleaning a space toilet during work experience at Leicester's National Space Centre. The experience ignited her passion for a career beyond Earth's orbit.
Academic journey
Early inspiration and academic journey
Parfitt's early experiences at the National Space Centre, coupled with encouragement from supportive science teachers, motivated her to pursue physics. She went on to earn a PhD in spacecraft power systems engineering. Her academic achievements paved the way for her entry into the space industry and eventual rise through its ranks.
Mission involvement
Involvement in major space missions
Parfitt has been an integral part of several high-profile space missions, including the ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover. This mission will explore the surface of Mars. She is also involved in the SMILE mission (Solar wind, Magnetospheric, Ionic Link Explorer), which will study Earth's response to solar wind from the Sun using four scientific instruments.
Leadership position
Leading the charge for Mars exploration
In 2019, after a stint in the UK space industry, Parfitt joined ESA's European Space Research and Technology Centre in the Netherlands. She now heads a team that is planning future human and robotic exploration of Mars. As chair of the International Mars Exploration Working Group, she is instrumental in shaping future missions to ensure they protect the planet while delivering lasting scientific impact.