Why asteroid belt between Mars, Jupiter is important for us

How much mass does the belt lose?

Researchers led by Julio Fernandez found that about 0.0088% of the belt's material disappears.

Around 20% escapes as asteroids or meteoroids that sometimes cross Earth's path; the rest turns into dust, lighting up our skies as zodiacal light.

Turns out, 3.5 billion years ago this belt contained 50% more mass—explaining why Earth and the Moon got hit a lot more back then.