This 'small yet mighty' vacuum is $286 off

It quickly switches from upright to handheld

Users are calling it "small yet mighty" for good reason.

The swiveling head and slim build make it easy to zip around furniture and tight spots.

You get up to 40 minutes of cleaning per charge (20 on high), and the battery pops out if you want to swap in another.

Plus, it quickly switches from upright to handheld for couches or your car, comes with handy tools for crevices, and its five-layer filtration system with a HEPA filter keeps dust from floating back into your space.