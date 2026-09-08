China, Russia conduct 1st-ever joint sea ice survey in Arctic
What's the story
China and Russia have conducted their first-ever joint sea ice survey in the Arctic Ocean. The mission was carried out on board the Xuelong 2 research icebreaker as part of China's 16th Arctic Ocean Expedition. The move comes amid growing tensions over economic opportunities in the rapidly warming northern region due to climate change.
International collaboration
Joint observation more 'practical' than previous Arctic voyages
Two researchers from Russia's Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute joined the Xuelong 2 mission.
Lin Long, the captain of the Xuelong 2 sea ice team, said this joint observation was more "practical" than previous Chinese Arctic voyages.
The team visually observed ice conditions along their route, recording details about concentration, thickness, and type of sea ice as well as snow cover and atmospheric factors.
Knowledge exchange
Russian researchers learn from Chinese counterparts
The joint observation mission allowed the Russian researchers to learn from their Chinese counterparts' experience in sea ice observation.
Evgeniy Kozlovskiy, a lead engineer at the Russian institute, said they were able to draw on valuable aspects of China's observation methods.
The findings from this mission could complement satellite remote sensing and improve scientists' understanding of climate change, paving the way for more international cooperation.