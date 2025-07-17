Next Article
Why do plants use 1 route in photosystem II?
Scientists from IISc and Caltech finally figured out why plants use one main route in Photosystem II to kick off photosynthesis.
This insight could help us design smarter artificial systems for making solar fuels.
Why the 2 branches behave differently
Published in June 2025, the study shows that two similar branches in Photosystem II—D1 and D2—actually behave differently because of tiny differences in their surroundings.
D1's setup makes it more stable, so energy flows through it faster and more efficiently.
Implications of the study
Cracking this decades-old puzzle means we can now try to copy nature's tricks for future solar tech.
Think: more efficient ways to turn sunlight into fuel, greener energy devices, and new ideas inspired by how plants manage light.