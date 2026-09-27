Why Google celebrates its birthday on September 27

Google's founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, first met at Stanford University in 1995.

Their project, initially called "BackRub," was later rebranded as "Google," a playful misspelling of "googol."

The duo created their first logo in 1997 using GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) software. This early version had different color arrangement than the iconic Google scheme we know today.

It was primarily used between September 1997 and September 1998 when search engine was still in beta mode on Stanford servers.