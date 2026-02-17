Why Goa is considering social media ban for teens

Goa 's Information Technology Minister, Rohan Khaunte, has revealed that the state government is looking into the possibility of banning social media for children under 16. The move comes amid concerns over digital addiction, cyberbullying, and online safety risks. Khaunte stressed that the issue requires serious deliberation in India and should be approached in a structured and consultative manner.

Research initiative Task force to be formed to study issue The Goa government plans to form a task force with members from academia, parent-teacher associations, industry, and government. This group will look into the impact of social media on kids under 16 and suggest a policy framework. Khaunte said that while Australia has already banned social media for children under 16, India needs to consider its own unique context before making such decisions.

Rising issues Concerns over digital addiction and data misuse Khaunte highlighted that 16 is a "very tender age" when children should focus on learning and overall development. However, he said, the increasing cases of digital addiction, exposure to age-inappropriate content, anxiety, depression, and misuse of personal data have raised red flags. He emphasized that any decision would have to align with central laws such as those under the Information Technology Act.

