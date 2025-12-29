IAF, IIT Madras to design an indigenous airborne communication system

The Indian Air Force 's (IAF) Software Development Institute (SDI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology- Madras . The agreement is for the joint design and development of an indigenous digital communication system for airborne applications. This collaboration is a major step toward achieving self-reliance in defense technology and boosting India's strategic capabilities.

Project details IAF and IIT Madras to develop advanced algorithms The MoU was signed by Air Vice Marshal R Guruhari, Commandant of SDI, Prof. V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and Dr. M J Shankar Raman, CEO of Pravartak Technologies Foundation. The project will see the IAF and IIT Madras work together to develop advanced algorithms for networking and encryption. These systems are critical for secure data exchange in dynamic airborne environments, essential for modern military operations.

Strategic goals Collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency The collaboration also aims to reduce dependence on imported systems, promote technological sovereignty, and improve the operational efficiency of India's defense forces. Guruhari stressed that this partnership is a major step toward achieving self-reliance in critical defense communication technologies. He said it combines academic excellence with operational expertise, paving the way for innovative solutions that will significantly enhance the capabilities of airborne forces.

Academic contribution IIT Madras to contribute expertise in communication technologies Prof. Kamakoti said the collaboration exemplifies the synergy between academia and defense institutions. He added that IIT Madras is proud to contribute its expertise in advanced communication technologies and cybersecurity to create robust, indigenous solutions. The joint effort will leverage IAF's domain expertise at SDI and IIT Madras's world-class research facilities for this purpose.