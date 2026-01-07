LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Meta halts launch of Ray-Ban Display glasses in Europe, Canada
Summarize
Meta halts launch of Ray-Ban Display glasses in Europe, Canada
The decision is due to 'unprecedented demand'

Meta halts launch of Ray-Ban Display glasses in Europe, Canada

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jan 07, 2026
01:33 pm
What's the story

Meta has put its plans to launch the Ray-Ban Display smart glasses in Europe and Canada on hold. The decision comes due to "unprecedented demand and limited supply" of the innovative product. The company had originally planned to introduce these futuristic glasses in France, Italy, Canada, and the UK by early 2026.

Demand surge

Meta's response to overwhelming demand

In a blog post, Meta explained the reason behind its decision. The company said, "Since launching last fall, we've seen an overwhelming amount of interest, and as a result, product waitlists now extend well into 2026." It added that "because of this unprecedented demand and limited inventory," it has decided to pause its planned international expansion for now.

Market strategy

Focus remains on US market

Despite the delay in international launch, Meta is still focused on fulfilling orders in the US. The company said it will continue to focus on US orders while re-evaluating its approach toward international availability.

Product features

Meta Ray-Ban Display: A look at the smart glasses

The Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, unveiled in September, are controlled by a wristband called the Meta Neural Band. The band detects subtle hand gestures to control the glasses. At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Meta revealed new features for both the glasses and Neural Band including a teleprompter feature for delivering prepared remarks, and transcribing handwritten messages into digital text.