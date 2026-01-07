Meta halts launch of Ray-Ban Display glasses in Europe, Canada
What's the story
Meta has put its plans to launch the Ray-Ban Display smart glasses in Europe and Canada on hold. The decision comes due to "unprecedented demand and limited supply" of the innovative product. The company had originally planned to introduce these futuristic glasses in France, Italy, Canada, and the UK by early 2026.
Demand surge
Meta's response to overwhelming demand
In a blog post, Meta explained the reason behind its decision. The company said, "Since launching last fall, we've seen an overwhelming amount of interest, and as a result, product waitlists now extend well into 2026." It added that "because of this unprecedented demand and limited inventory," it has decided to pause its planned international expansion for now.
Market strategy
Focus remains on US market
Despite the delay in international launch, Meta is still focused on fulfilling orders in the US. The company said it will continue to focus on US orders while re-evaluating its approach toward international availability.
Product features
Meta Ray-Ban Display: A look at the smart glasses
The Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, unveiled in September, are controlled by a wristband called the Meta Neural Band. The band detects subtle hand gestures to control the glasses. At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Meta revealed new features for both the glasses and Neural Band including a teleprompter feature for delivering prepared remarks, and transcribing handwritten messages into digital text.