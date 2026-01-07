Meta halts launch of Ray-Ban Display glasses in Europe, Canada

Meta has put its plans to launch the Ray-Ban Display smart glasses in Europe and Canada on hold. The decision comes due to "unprecedented demand and limited supply" of the innovative product. The company had originally planned to introduce these futuristic glasses in France, Italy, Canada, and the UK by early 2026.

Demand surge Meta's response to overwhelming demand In a blog post, Meta explained the reason behind its decision. The company said, "Since launching last fall, we've seen an overwhelming amount of interest, and as a result, product waitlists now extend well into 2026." It added that "because of this unprecedented demand and limited inventory," it has decided to pause its planned international expansion for now.

Market strategy Focus remains on US market Despite the delay in international launch, Meta is still focused on fulfilling orders in the US. The company said it will continue to focus on US orders while re-evaluating its approach toward international availability.