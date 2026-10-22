Why Meta hasn't launched Muse AI in India yet
What's the story
Meta's new AI assistant, Muse, has already garnered over 10 million users in the US and Canada. However, the app is still unavailable in other regions like India. During a recent earnings call, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the high cost of computing power needed to run an advanced AI agent is why they haven't launched Muse globally yet.
Concerns
Operational challenges of running Muse
Zuckerberg explained the operational challenges of running Muse during the earnings call.
He said, "Right now for Muse, one of the things I pointed out is we have more than 10 million people in the US and Canada who have set it up."
"But I think one of the biggest constraints so far is that because this is a compute intensive service to run, we have not launched it globally yet," he added.
Market potential
Wider rollout expected in future
Zuckerberg also noted that Muse's success in North America shows its potential for a wider rollout.
He said, "So if we actually did roll it out more broadly, then you would expect that number to be significantly larger than what we're seeing today."
However, he added that they need to ensure efficiency before expanding the service globally.
User engagement
Meta witnessing strong daily engagement with Muse
Meta has revealed that about 25% of Muse users engage with it daily, resulting in strong retention rates.
To facilitate seamless shopping experiences, Meta uses a connector from Plaid, a financial technology company that connects payment apps directly to users' bank accounts.
Beyond shopping, users are also linking the AI with their personal emails and calendars for daily productivity.
Future plans
Plans to monetize Muse through commerce transactions
Meta intends to keep Muse free for most users but will monetize the platform by taking a cut from commerce transactions through the app.
Power users wanting access to advanced AI models will have the option to pay for a premium tier.
Zuckerberg predicted that Muse users would eventually generate more revenue per person than those across its existing apps like Facebook and Instagram.