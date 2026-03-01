NVIDIA partners with telecom giants to develop AI-powered 6G networks

The coalition includes major players such as BT Group, Cisco , Ericsson, Nokia, T-Mobile, SK Telecom, and SoftBank Corp. Their main goal is to develop software-based AI-Radio Access Networks (AI-RAN) that are interoperable and capable of handling real-time applications like autonomous robots or intelligent machines. This partnership marks a significant step toward building the infrastructure needed for an AI-powered future.

Technological advancements

New telecom model unveiled by NVIDIA

NVIDIA has also unveiled a new telecom model. The company's CEO Jensen Huang said, "AI is redefining computing and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history—and telecommunications is next." This open approach could pave the way for start-ups to enter the market as 6G networks are designed to accommodate a massive number of connected devices.