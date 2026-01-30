Why OpenAI is retiring popular GPT-4o model from ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced plans to retire several older AI models from its ChatGPT service next month. The list includes the highly popular GPT-4o, a model that won over many users with its conversational tone. The company said the decision is aimed at focusing resources on models that are actively used by most people today.

User backlash GPT-4o's controversial removal last year and reinstatement The decision to remove GPT-4o was met with user backlash last year, after OpenAI removed access to the model following the launch of GPT-5. Many users who preferred the tone and interaction style of GPT-4o were disappointed by this move. However, OpenAI quickly restored access for paid users, with CEO Sam Altman promising "plenty of notice" before any future retirements.

Usage trends About 0.1% of users select GPT-4o as their daily model OpenAI has revealed that only about 0.1% of users select GPT-4o as their daily model. Meanwhile, the "vast majority" of users are now using GPT-5.2. The company is confident that recent improvements in model personality, customization, and creative ideation will allow newer models to meet most users' needs effectively.

Strategic shift OpenAI's model retirement strategy and future plans In its blog post, OpenAI said that "retiring models is never easy," but the move will help streamline its lineup and improve user experience more quickly. Along with GPT-4o, the company also plans to retire GPT-5 Instant and GPT-5 Thinking from ChatGPT. This is part of a broader effort to simplify the chatbot's model selection and reduce fragmentation.

