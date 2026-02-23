Why 'perfect' logos like ChatGPT's are easy to forget
People online have been pointing out how similar AI logos—like ChatGPT and Sarvam AI—look these days.
Snehil Saluja, co-founder of Overlay AI, jumped into the conversation on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that brands often pick simple, symmetrical shapes because our brains like them—but that can make logos easy to forget.
Saluja mixes up the Mercury and ChatGPT logos
Saluja says adding a bit of imbalance or "imperfection" helps a logo stand out.
He even admits he mixes up the symmetrical ChatGPT and Mercury logos but never confuses them with Claude's more unique design.
That's why Overlay AI's latest logo leans into subtle asymmetry—a trend catching on in 2026 as brands look for authenticity over boring perfection.