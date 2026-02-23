Why 'perfect' logos like ChatGPT's are easy to forget

Saluja mixes up the Mercury and ChatGPT logos

Saluja says adding a bit of imbalance or "imperfection" helps a logo stand out.

He even admits he mixes up the symmetrical ChatGPT and Mercury logos but never confuses them with Claude's more unique design.

That's why Overlay AI's latest logo leans into subtle asymmetry—a trend catching on in 2026 as brands look for authenticity over boring perfection.