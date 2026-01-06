RuneScape's revival: Why gamers are flocking to this 2000s classic
What's the story
RuneScape, the iconic MMORPG that debuted in 2001, is witnessing a massive resurgence in popularity. The game has seen its paid membership grow to well over a million, marking a 30% increase since the beginning of 2025. The game's developers Jagex have also reported an unprecedented peak of simultaneous players at one time, an impressive 240,000, marking a new milestone in its history.
Game evolution
RuneScape's unique charm
RuneScape's success can be attributed to its unique blend of social interaction, accessible gameplay, and humor. The game has evolved over the years into two distinct versions: the modern RuneScape (often referred to as RS3) and old school RuneScape. The latter is a throwback to the original game as it was in 2007, with new areas and characters added over time.
Player engagement
Community-oriented approach and game design
Jagex's game designer Molly Mason credits the game's appeal to its "community-oriented" nature. This sentiment is echoed by the studio's new boss, Jon Bellamy, who has made significant changes since taking charge in March 2025. These include tackling cheaters and bots, as well as removing many in-game purchases after a player vote. The move has earned him goodwill from fans despite potential financial risks for the company.
Game improvements
RuneScape's updates and player feedback
The updates introduced by Bellamy have been well-received by players. They include a revamped user interface, more consistent combat mechanics, and the removal of systems that pressure players to log in daily. Megan, a Twitch streamer with 20,000 followers, praised these changes saying "they listen to us" which contributes to the game's ongoing success.
Community bonds
Social connections and player stories
The strong sense of community in RuneScape is a major draw for players. Many have met their partners via the game, including Ryan, aka The RS Guy on YouTube. Ryan plays RS3 and believes that the game's imperfections make it relatable as something that has "grown up" with its players over time.