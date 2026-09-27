Pope Leo XIV warns AI could erode our humanity
What's the story
Pope Leo XIV has raised alarms over the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) at the start of his three-day official visit to France. The pontiff warned against losing our humanity in a "paradise of machines," and stressed the need for people to be educated in ethical discernment, capable of identifying what is morally right. He made these remarks during his speech at the Elysee Palace.
Ethical stance
New technologies should serve humans, not dominate them
In a second address at UNESCO's Paris headquarters, Pope Leo XIV stressed that new technologies should "remain at the service of the human person rather than becoming yet another instrument of domination and injustice."
He warned that "every science risks losing its proper meaning when pursued without ethics," and lamented how certain artificial systems have been named after our human faculty of thought: intelligence.
Dehumanization concern
'Intelligence' now a computational term
Leo also expressed his concerns over the potential dehumanization in this new era of artificial intelligence.
He said, "The paradox has become increasingly evident: while 'intelligence' is attributed to computational systems, we struggle to recognize the inalienable dignity of human persons, whose lives are judged according to the criterion of efficiency and, when deemed no longer productive, are rejected and discarded."
This statement highlights his apprehension about how humans could be treated as mere tools in an increasingly automated world.
Leadership critique
Pope Leo takes dig at world leaders
Pope Leo XIV also took a dig at world leaders who disrespect the rule of law, without naming anyone in particular.
He said, "Instead of respecting the law, those in power invoke it when it serves their interests and disregard it when it restrains them."
The pontiff's comments come as a criticism of global leadership that often bends rules to suit their needs.