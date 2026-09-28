Sachin Tendulkar partners with OpenAI to explore ChatGPT's potential
What's the story
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has announced his partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. The announcement was made on X, where Tendulkar expressed his excitement about exploring new possibilities with ChatGPT and sharing them with others. He also shared a video of him playing a game with ChatGPT, which successfully guessed his identity in just 10 questions.
Exploration
Tendulkar's personal experiences with ChatGPT
In his post, Tendulkar said, "I've always been curious... One question usually leads to another, and ChatGPT has certainly encouraged that habit."
He also highlighted the practical benefits of the AI tool by recalling how it helped him plan a family trip.
The cricketing icon expressed his eagerness to discover more uses for ChatGPT through this partnership and share those insights with others.
Advocacy
Inspiring others to embrace AI
The main goal of Tendulkar's partnership with OpenAI is to encourage more people to explore the potential of AI technologies like ChatGPT.
He said, "That's what I'm looking forward to with this partnership. Discovering what else I can do with ChatGPT, sharing what I find useful, and encouraging more people to give it a try."
The cricketing legend hopes that his involvement will inspire others to see how AI can solve problems and spark creativity in daily life.
AI expansion
OpenAI's expansion
The partnership comes at a time when OpenAI is expanding the use of ChatGPT into different sectors.
Earlier this month, the company launched ChatGPT for Financial Services, a platform focused on investment banking and equity research.
It provides access to financial datasets and tools for financial modeling and enterprise use.