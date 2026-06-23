South Korea's 'dopamine sites' let you enjoy fake shopping, dining

Mechanism

How do these platforms work?

The appeal of "dopamine sites" lies in their ability to fulfill emotional needs without real-world costs. They leverage the brain's reward response, which is often triggered by anticipation rather than actual consumption. This is where dopamine, often referred to as the brain's "pleasure chemical," comes into play. It plays a major role in motivation, learning, and anticipating rewards. Much of the activity in dopaminergic reward systems occurs before a reward is received.