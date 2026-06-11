The process helps create "egocentric data"

Thousands of Indians recording household chores to train AI models

By Akash Pandey 01:42 pm Jun 11, 202601:42 pm

What's the story

As the humanoid robot market continues to grow, Indian workers are stepping up to help train these machines. They do this by filming their daily tasks, like cooking or cleaning, and sending the footage to artificial intelligence (AI) companies. The process helps create "egocentric data," which is crucial for teaching robots how to navigate real-life environments. This unique job opportunity has turned India into a global hub for AI data and annotation.