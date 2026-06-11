Thousands of Indians recording household chores to train AI models
What's the story
As the humanoid robot market continues to grow, Indian workers are stepping up to help train these machines. They do this by filming their daily tasks, like cooking or cleaning, and sending the footage to artificial intelligence (AI) companies. The process helps create "egocentric data," which is crucial for teaching robots how to navigate real-life environments. This unique job opportunity has turned India into a global hub for AI data and annotation.
Earnings breakdown
AI trainers in India earn about $2 per hour
AI trainers in India are paid about $2 per hour for their recordings. Despite the low pay, many people are willing to take up this job as it provides a unique opportunity to contribute to the development of advanced technology. The work is done from home, factories, or specialized studios using video glasses, head-mounted cameras, and motion sensors.
Global impact
India's AI push and the potential job loss
India has established itself as a major player in the creation, processing, and annotation of AI data. This development comes as the country aggressively pushes its AI industry forward. However, government think-tank NITI Aayog has warned that most discussions around AI and labor focus on white-collar professionals and predict an almost certain loss of jobs in this segment without urgent action.
Informal sector
Urgent action needed to address AI's impact on informal workers
The NITI Aayog report also highlighted the potential of AI technology to help India's 490 million informal workers. These people are the backbone of the Indian economy, but little attention has been paid to how automation could impact their jobs. The think-tank has studied how this tech could affect various professions, from cobblers and sewer cleaners to farmers and tea sellers.