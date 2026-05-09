TSMC, Sony to form joint venture for next-generation image sensors

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions have announced plans to form a joint venture in Kumamoto, Japan . The partnership will focus on the development and production of next-generation image sensors. The two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to facilitate this collaboration, as per Focus Taiwan's report.

Stake distribution Sony to hold majority controlling stake Under the proposed terms of the joint venture, Sony will hold a majority controlling stake. The project will focus on establishing dedicated development and production lines at Sony's new fabrication plant in Koshi City, Kumamoto. TSMC Senior Vice President Kevin Zhang expressed excitement over the partnership, noting that it marks a major step toward advancing future sensing technology in the AI era.

Collaboration Technical collaboration to improve image sensor performance The joint venture will leverage Sony's extensive experience in sensor design and TSMC's cutting-edge manufacturing technology. The technical collaboration aims to improve image sensor performance to meet changing industry needs. The companies also plan to explore growth opportunities in specific sectors such as robotics and automotive applications, further expanding their reach beyond traditional markets.

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Future prospects Ambitious goals set for the joint venture Sony Semiconductor Solutions President Shinji Sashida expressed optimism about the joint venture's potential impact on the industry. He said he was thrilled by the plan as it marks the beginning of efforts to combine their strengths. The joint venture "aims to drive further advancement in technology and business within the next-generation image sensor field," Sashida added, highlighting its ambitious goals.

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