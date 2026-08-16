Scientists to use Moon's far side for Big Bang clues

The CosmoCube mission will span two years.

During it, the team hopes to trace the evolution of the 21cm signal from the early universe's "dark ages" (about 380,000 years after the Big Bang) through cosmic dawn (when stars and galaxies first formed) to reionization's end (about one billion years post-Big Bang).

The research team believes that studying this signal could reveal how the 21cm signal was influenced during those early cosmic epochs.