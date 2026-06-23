Wikipedia blocked co-founder Larry Sanger from editing the website

Controversial campaign

Sanger's 'canvassing' charges

Sanger's blocking comes after he called for underrepresented viewpoints, especially Hindus and American conservatives, to get more involved on Wikipedia. The exact reason for his blocking wasn't disclosed. However, editors accused Sanger of "canvassing" with his intellectual diversity project. Wikipedia policy defines canvassing as alerting other editors about editorial activity "with the intention of influencing the outcome of a discussion in a particular way."