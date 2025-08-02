Will the universe collapse? Scientists explain the 'Big Crunch'
Here's a wild thought: scientists think the universe could eventually stop expanding and start shrinking, leading to something called the "Big Crunch."
Basically, everything—from galaxies to atoms—would get pulled back together into one super-dense point, erasing everything we know.
But don't worry, this isn't happening anytime soon—it's predicted to start in about 11 billion years.
Dark energy's role in cosmic expansion
Researchers say dark energy—the mysterious force pushing the universe apart—might not stay the same forever.
If it changes, it could actually cause the universe to collapse sooner than expected.
As things contract, cosmic temperatures would rise and galaxies would crash closer together.
It's a big shift in how we imagine our cosmic future... but for now, we've still got billions of years left to enjoy the stars.