TikTok's new Footnotes feature helps users add context to posts
TikTok just launched a new feature called Footnotes in the US, letting trusted users add helpful context to posts that might be misleading.
After testing since April, it's now open to about 80,000 users with accounts older than six months.
Footnotes is similar to Community Notes on X
Footnotes is TikTok's way of getting the community involved—users can write and rate notes on questionable content, similar to what X and Meta do.
It's all part of TikTok's bigger plan to keep things accurate and trustworthy on the platform, alongside content labels and partnerships with fact-checkers.
There might be a slight delay at first as people get used to the system, but TikTok hopes this crowd-sourced approach will make a real difference.