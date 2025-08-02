TikTok's new Footnotes feature helps users add context to posts

Footnotes is similar to Community Notes on X

Footnotes is TikTok's way of getting the community involved—users can write and rate notes on questionable content, similar to what X and Meta do.

It's all part of TikTok's bigger plan to keep things accurate and trustworthy on the platform, alongside content labels and partnerships with fact-checkers.

There might be a slight delay at first as people get used to the system, but TikTok hopes this crowd-sourced approach will make a real difference.