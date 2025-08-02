#NewsBytesExplainer: Why ex-OpenAI researcher turned down Mark Zuckerberg's billion-dollar offer Technology Aug 02, 2025

In 2023, Mark Zuckerberg tried to buy out Mira Murati and her new AI startup, Thinking Machines Lab, with an offer topping $1 billion.

She said no—and so did her team, even after more big-money offers came in.

The company had just launched but already raised $2 billion, landing a massive valuation.