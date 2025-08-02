#NewsBytesExplainer: Why ex-OpenAI researcher turned down Mark Zuckerberg's billion-dollar offer
In 2023, Mark Zuckerberg tried to buy out Mira Murati and her new AI startup, Thinking Machines Lab, with an offer topping $1 billion.
She said no—and so did her team, even after more big-money offers came in.
The company had just launched but already raised $2 billion, landing a massive valuation.
Thinking Machines Lab's mission and vision
Thinking Machines Lab is all about building safer, more customizable AI—and doing it on their own terms.
Made up of ex-OpenAI researchers, the team cares more about their mission and staying independent than chasing quick paydays.
That's why they walked away from Meta's offers ranging from $200 million to a cool billion.
A new era in AI recruitment
Murati's decision highlights a bigger shift: top AI talent now looks for purpose and culture over just high salaries.
For companies like Meta, that means it'll take more than money to attract the brightest minds—they need to show they actually share the same vision.
