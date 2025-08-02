You can now create your own animated TV episodes

Showrunner uses generative AI to write, voice, and animate episodes

Showrunner uses generative AI to write, voice, and animate episodes. Characters have their own personalities and remember past moments—so yes, you can put yourself into an episode (even hanging out with South Park characters if that's your thing).

You access Showrunner through Discord: there's a free trial, then it's $10-$20 per month for content creation. Each episode takes about three hours to generate.

With Amazon investing in the project, Showrunner is making big moves in AI-powered entertainment—even as people keep debating what AI means for creative work.